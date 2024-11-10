Jake DeBrusk News: Stays warm with assist

DeBrusk logged an assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

DeBrusk couldn't score in a fourth straight game, but he kept his point streak alive by assisting on an Elias Pettersson tally. He's been a little streaky early on, but DeBrusk has held onto a top-six role most of the time to give him a high floor for scoring. He has three goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances, and he should continue to be goal-dangerous playing alongside Pettersson.