Jake DeBrusk News: Tallies on power play

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

DeBrusk has three goals and three assists over his last seven games, and one of each has come on the power play. The 28-year-old winger helped the Canucks salvage a standings point Monday after they blew a 3-1 lead. DeBrusk has been strong in a top-six role this season with 17 goals, 12 assists, 10 power-play points, 85 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-1 rating over 39 appearances. He remains on pace to surpass his career high of 50 points from 2022-23.