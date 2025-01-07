Fantasy Hockey
Jake DeBrusk headshot

Jake DeBrusk News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

DeBrusk has three goals and three assists over his last seven games, and one of each has come on the power play. The 28-year-old winger helped the Canucks salvage a standings point Monday after they blew a 3-1 lead. DeBrusk has been strong in a top-six role this season with 17 goals, 12 assists, 10 power-play points, 85 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-1 rating over 39 appearances. He remains on pace to surpass his career high of 50 points from 2022-23.

Jake DeBrusk
Vancouver Canucks
