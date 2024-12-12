Jake DeBrusk News: Tallies on power play in win

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

DeBrusk was still listed in the top six, but he saw just 13:16 of ice time in this contest, likely due to the lopsided score. It didn't stop him from keeping his goal-scoring surge going -- the winger has 11 goals over his last 10 games. For the year, he's at 14 goals, nine helpers, 66 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-3 rating, and eight of his 23 points have come on the power play.