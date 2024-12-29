Jake DeBrusk News: Two points in overtime loss
DeBrusk scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.
DeBrusk has four points over his last three games. While he had a rough patch in the middle of December, he's back on track while playing in a top-six role. The winger is up to 16 goals, 11 helpers, nine power-play points, 78 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-1 rating over 35 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now