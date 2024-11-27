Jake Evans News: Back on fourth line

Evans had an assist, one block and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Evans sprung new linemate Emil Heineman for a third-period tally that put Montreal up, 3-2. Through no fault of his own, Evans found himself on the fourth line after taking shifts on the potentially lucrative second line for much of the last month. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, who has been flustered by the slow starts of Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach, juggled the lines Wednesday. And unfortunately for Evans, who has been a versatile forward since coming up to Montreal in 2019, the shakeup resulted in him skating on the fourth line.