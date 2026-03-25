Jake Evans News: Deposits empty netter
Evans tallied an empty-net goal and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Carolina.
Evans scored his second consecutive empty-net goal Tuesday dating back to his most recent tally on Mar. 10. Overall, the 29-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 67 shots on net, 73 hits and 38 blocked shots across 56 games this season. Tuesday's tally was his first since the end of his six-game point streak. He provides solid fantasy value in deep leagues on a per-game basis with his decent category-coverage numbers.
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