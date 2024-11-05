Fantasy Hockey
Jake Evans News: Dishes shorthanded assist

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:56pm

Evans had a shorthanded assist, one shot on net and one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Evans expertly led a two-on-one break before dishing a perfect feed to Joel Armia for a one-timer that put Montreal ahead 2-1 early in the third. The assist was the fourth of the season for Evans, who also has two goals, 13 shots, 20 hits, 10 blocks and four PIM through 12 outings.

