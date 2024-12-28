Jake Evans News: Extends goal streak with shortie

Evans logged a shorthanded goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.

With Florida on its first and only power play, Evans took advantage of a sloppy pass in the neutral zone and beat Spencer Knight with a riser above the right shoulder to give Montreal a 3-0 lead. It was Evans' fourth straight game with a tally and his third with Montreal a skater down. The fourth-line center is up to nine goals, 13 assists and a staggering 29.0 shooting percentage through 35 outings.