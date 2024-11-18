Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Finishes off Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:16pm

Evans had a goal on one shot and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Evans scored an empty-netter from his own end, sealing the Canadiens' second consecutive win. He's tallied in both victories. Earlier in the game, he and new linemate Cole Caufield assisted on a Kaiden Guhle goal. Evans has four goals, six assists, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots, 19 shots on net and four PIM over 19 appearances.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now