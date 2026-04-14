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Jake Evans News: First goal in 12 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Evans scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Evans scored on a rebound with 11 seconds left in the second to make the score 3-2, but the Habs were unable to carry that momentum forward and into the third period. The goal was Evans' first in 12 games (two assists). Montreal will travel to Tampa Bay to start their first round matchup Saturday. Evans is a bottom-six forward who may see time in the press box given the strength of the lineup.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
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