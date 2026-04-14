Jake Evans News: First goal in 12 games
Evans scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Evans scored on a rebound with 11 seconds left in the second to make the score 3-2, but the Habs were unable to carry that momentum forward and into the third period. The goal was Evans' first in 12 games (two assists). Montreal will travel to Tampa Bay to start their first round matchup Saturday. Evans is a bottom-six forward who may see time in the press box given the strength of the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1134 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights201 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9February 9, 2025
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekJanuary 3, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekDecember 31, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More