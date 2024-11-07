Jake Evans News: Notches helper in loss

Evans logged an assist and one shot on net in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Evans picked up his second assist in as many games in the second period, when his drop pass led to Montreal's first goal. He's bounced around the bottom six the last few years, but a regular gig on the second line this season has led to a modest uptick in scoring. Evans is up to seven points through 14 outings; it took him 24 games to record his seventh point during the 2023-24 season.