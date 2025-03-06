Jake Evans News: Notches helper Thursday
Evans posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
This was Evans' first game since he signed a four-year contract extension, which effectively took him off the trade board. The 28-year-old has two points over three outings in March. He won't be the most consistent scorer, but Evans has proven his value as a defensive forward who can handle the grinding work of a bottom-six role. He's matched his career high with 29 points through just 62 appearances, and he's added 59 shots on net, 95 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating this season. Those numbers put Evans on the fringe in most fantasy formats, but he can be helpful in deeper leagues.
