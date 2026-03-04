Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Notches pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Evans logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.

Evans has three points over his last two games. The 29-year-old forward continues to play a key defensive role for the Canadiens. While listed in the bottom six, Evans and Phillip Danault often handle tough matchups that elevate their ice-time totals. Evans is up to 16 points, 50 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 46 outings overall.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
160 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 9, 2025
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
January 3, 2025
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
December 31, 2024
Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
December 30, 2024