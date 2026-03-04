Jake Evans News: Notches pair of assists
Evans logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.
Evans has three points over his last two games. The 29-year-old forward continues to play a key defensive role for the Canadiens. While listed in the bottom six, Evans and Phillip Danault often handle tough matchups that elevate their ice-time totals. Evans is up to 16 points, 50 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 46 outings overall.
