Evans scored a goal and recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis. The second-line center added two shots, one block and one hit to his line.

Evans led a 2-on-1 rush and beat Jordan Binnington to the short side with a wrister. His goal came just nine seconds after a Montreal penalty expired. Evans also had a hand in Joel Armia's empty-netter. The 28-year-old Evans has one goal and four points through eight appearances this season.