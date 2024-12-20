Jake Evans News: Pair of points in win

Evans scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Evans was involved in both of the Canadiens' goals in the first period. He's collected a career-high three shorthanded points already this season as he continues to show his value as a penalty killer and defensive forward. The 28-year-old has two goals and five helpers over nine outings in December, giving him a total of six goals, 18 points, 26 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances this season.