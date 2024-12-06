Fantasy Hockey
Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Posts two-point performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Evans recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Evans is finding ways to remain productive in fantasy, and even though this was only his third outing with two or more points, he's been trending in the right direction of late. The 28-year-old playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in five of the Canadiens' last nine contests, recording three goals and four assists in that span. He's also notched nine shots, 17 hits and seven blocked shots in that nine-game stretch.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
