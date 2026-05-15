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Jake Evans News: Pots game-winner Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Evans scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.

Evans is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). This was his first tally of the postseason, and it stood as the game-winner to give the Canadiens a 3-2 series lead. Evans has six points, 16 shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating through 12 playoff contests while filling a middle-six role.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
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