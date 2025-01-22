Jake Evans News: Scores game-winning goal

Evans scored the game-winning goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

With his tally, Evans was able to bring his 10-game goal drought to a close. Prior to his slump, the 28-year-old forward had scored in five straight games, so perhaps fantasy managers can expect more to come with Evans back on track. Still, the Toronto native remains stuck in a bottom-six role without power-play opportunities, which may limit his fantasy upside.