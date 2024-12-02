Jake Evans News: Snares assist in loss

Evans had an assist, two shots on net and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Evans picked up the primary helper on Emil Heineman's tally early in the third, which ignited a late spark from Montreal. The assist gave Evans five points over the last seven games. He's returned to the fourth line but has earned the trust of the coaching staff and could easily shift back to a middle-six role, as head coach Martin St. Louis is known to tweak the lines.