Jake Evans News: Stays hot with two points

Evans scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.

Evans made his presence felt in the first period, though he wasn't able to put in a full-game performance in this lopsided loss. He's earned two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. For the postseason, he's at eight points, 17 shots on net, 28 hits, 12 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 13 appearances in a middle-six role.