Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Supplies pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Evans logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Evans ended a four-game point drought with his pair of helpers, which led to goals by Lane Hutson and Josh Anderson. Evans is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 61 shots on net, 100 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances, securing a career year. His next target is his career-high 13 goals from 2021-22.

