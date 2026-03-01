Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Tacks on empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Evans scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Evans ended a four-game skid with the late tally. The 29-year-old defensive forward continues to do his job effectively in a third-line role. Evans is now at eight goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 49 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 45 appearances. Between injuries and regression, Evans won't come anywhere near his 36-point effort from 82 regular-season games a year ago, but scoring is almost always secondary for him.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 9, 2025
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
January 3, 2025
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
December 31, 2024
Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New Year
NHL
Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New Year
Author Image
Corey Abbott
December 30, 2024