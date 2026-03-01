Jake Evans News: Tacks on empty-netter

Evans scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Evans ended a four-game skid with the late tally. The 29-year-old defensive forward continues to do his job effectively in a third-line role. Evans is now at eight goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 49 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 45 appearances. Between injuries and regression, Evans won't come anywhere near his 36-point effort from 82 regular-season games a year ago, but scoring is almost always secondary for him.