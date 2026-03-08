Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Evans scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Evans has quietly assembled a four-game point streak, earning two goals and three assists in that span. He's playing in a bottom-six role, but his defensive duties continue to boost his ice time. Evans has earned nine goals, 18 points, 51 shots on net, 56 hits and 36 blocked shots over 48 outings this season.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
