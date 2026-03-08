Jake Evans News: Tallies in win
Evans scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Evans has quietly assembled a four-game point streak, earning two goals and three assists in that span. He's playing in a bottom-six role, but his defensive duties continue to boost his ice time. Evans has earned nine goals, 18 points, 51 shots on net, 56 hits and 36 blocked shots over 48 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 9February 9, 2025
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekJanuary 3, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekDecember 31, 2024
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New YearDecember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Evans See More