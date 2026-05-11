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Jake Evans News: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Evans picked up two assists Sunday during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.

Both helpers came on tallies by Alex Newhook, one late in the first period and one an empty-netter late in the third. Evans has collected three assists in the last two games on the heels of a six-game point drought, but the 29-year-old is still looking for his first goal of the playoffs after potting 12 in 68 regular-season contests.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
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