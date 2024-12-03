Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel Injury: Exits practice early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Guentzel was unable to finish practice Tuesday and is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guentzel's early exit from practice may not be a significant issue considering the team doesn't play again until Thursday's matchup with San Jose, but fantasy players will want to monitor the situation nonetheless. With Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) also dealing with an injury, the Bolts could be in danger of missing two of their first-line forwards against the Sharks.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now