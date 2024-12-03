Jake Guentzel Injury: Exits practice early

Guentzel was unable to finish practice Tuesday and is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guentzel's early exit from practice may not be a significant issue considering the team doesn't play again until Thursday's matchup with San Jose, but fantasy players will want to monitor the situation nonetheless. With Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) also dealing with an injury, the Bolts could be in danger of missing two of their first-line forwards against the Sharks.