Jake Guentzel Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun, Guentzel (upper body) will be a game-time decision Thursday in San Jose, according to coach Jon Cooper.

Guentzel did not play Sunday after he was injured Saturday against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger has 20 goals and 37 points in 33 outings this season. Should Guentzel not be available against the Sharks, look for Brandon Hagel to move up to the top unit, alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.