Jake Guentzel Injury: Not playing Sunday

Guentzel (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Montreal, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Guentzel is day-to-day after being injured in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He has amassed 20 goals, 37 points, 93 shots on net and 29 blocked shots over 33 appearances this season. Guentzel will be replaced in Sunday's lineup by Michael Eyssimont (lower body).