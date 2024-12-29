Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 1:46pm

Guentzel (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Montreal, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Guentzel is day-to-day after being injured in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He has amassed 20 goals, 37 points, 93 shots on net and 29 blocked shots over 33 appearances this season. Guentzel will be replaced in Sunday's lineup by Michael Eyssimont (lower body).

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
