Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Guentzel (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Guentzel will sit out the regular-season finale, ending the campaign with 38 goals and 88 points over 81 appearances. The 31-year-old winger will be back in a top-six role for the start of the postseason in Game 1 versus the Canadiens.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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