Jake Guentzel News: Absent from lineup
Guentzel (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Guentzel will sit out the regular-season finale, ending the campaign with 38 goals and 88 points over 81 appearances. The 31-year-old winger will be back in a top-six role for the start of the postseason in Game 1 versus the Canadiens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3115 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push23 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?37 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 541 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More