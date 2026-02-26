Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Another multi-point outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Guentzel had three assists Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Carolina.

Guentzel has nine multipoint games in his past 18. Overall, he has 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) and 151 shots in 57 games to go with the shiny gold medal he picked up with Team USA at the Olympics. Guentzel's current scoring pace is the best of his career.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
