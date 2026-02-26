Jake Guentzel News: Another multi-point outing
Guentzel had three assists Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Carolina.
Guentzel has nine multipoint games in his past 18. Overall, he has 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) and 151 shots in 57 games to go with the shiny gold medal he picked up with Team USA at the Olympics. Guentzel's current scoring pace is the best of his career.
