Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Awaiting birth of child

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Guentzel is away from the Lightning while awaiting the birth of his child, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

No reason was initially provided for Guentzel's absence, but this is an encouraging update rather than a concerning one. Mitchell Chaffee will cover for Guentzel in this contest, while Guentzel will attempt to be ready to return to the lineup Friday versus the Red Wings.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now