Jake Guentzel News: Back in lineup
Guentzel (rest) was at practice Friday and will be in the lineup for Game 1 versus Montreal on Sunday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Guentzel had a terrific 2025-26 regular season, potting 38 goals and adding 50 assists, including 30 points with the man advantage, across 81 games. He will play alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli on the Lightning's second unit, as well as seeing first power play time.
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