Jake Guentzel News: Big three-point effort in loss

Guentzel had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Guentzel has 34 goals and 33 assists (187 shots) in 68 games in his first year with the Bolts. He's now within one goal of tying Dino Ciccarelli (35; 1996-97) for the second-most goals by a player in his first season with Tampa Bay. It would take a real push for him to best Brian Bradley, who tops the list with 42 (1992-93), but never say never.