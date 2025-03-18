Jake Guentzel News: Cashes in on power play

Guentzel scored a power-play goal into an empty net, took five shots on goal, blocked four shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Guentzel had gone four games without a point since his March 6 hat trick versus the Sabres. The 30-year-old winger had not gone more than two contests without a point prior to that stretch, as he's been consistent and effective in a top-six role throughout the season. He's up to 33 goals, 31 helpers, 177 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 66 appearances.