Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Closing in on another 30-goal year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Guentzel scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

One came on the power play; the other went into an empty net. Guentzel has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games (20 shots). He is one goal from his sixth 30-goal campaign. Overall, Guentzel has 69 points (29 goals, 40 points) and 174 shots in 64 games this season.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
29 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago