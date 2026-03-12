Jake Guentzel News: Closing in on another 30-goal year

Guentzel scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

One came on the power play; the other went into an empty net. Guentzel has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games (20 shots). He is one goal from his sixth 30-goal campaign. Overall, Guentzel has 69 points (29 goals, 40 points) and 174 shots in 64 games this season.