Jake Guentzel News: Deemed fine after early exit

Guentzel left Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers for precautionary reasons late in the third period, but he was deemed fine by head coach Jon Cooper after the contest, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cooper didn't seem to be concerned about Guentzel missing Sunday's game against the Canadiens. The 30-year-old winger had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's contest, giving him 10 goals and five helpers through 10 outings in December. Overall, Guentzel has 20 goals, 37 points (11 on the power play), 93 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 33 appearances.