Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Guentzel notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

This was Guentzel's third game back in Pittsburgh since the Penguins traded him away last season. It was also the first time he was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. The winger has five points over seven outings in January, putting him at 21 goals, 21 assists, 105 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 40 contests this season.

