Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Dishes pair of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Guentzel notched two assists, including one on the power play, fired three shots on goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Guentzel had gone five games without a helper before setting up tallies by Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli in this contest. The 30-year-old Guentzel has gotten the job done both with scoring and playmaking this season while being a key part of the Lightning's top six. He's up to 27 goals, 27 helpers, 19 power-play points, 145 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 54 outings.

