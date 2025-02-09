Jake Guentzel News: Dishes pair of assists in win

Guentzel notched two assists, including one on the power play, fired three shots on goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Guentzel had gone five games without a helper before setting up tallies by Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli in this contest. The 30-year-old Guentzel has gotten the job done both with scoring and playmaking this season while being a key part of the Lightning's top six. He's up to 27 goals, 27 helpers, 19 power-play points, 145 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 54 outings.