Jake Guentzel News: First goal in six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Guentzel scored in regulation and had the only successful attempt in the shootout in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

Guentzel gave the Bolts a 2-1 lead on the power play in the second period when he pounded in a rebound from the net front. It was his first goal in six games. Guentzel has 22 goals, 21 assists and 110 shots in 42 games on the season, and is on pace for another point-per-game season.

