Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: First goals in eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Guentzel scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Guentzel pushed the Bolts up 3-1 early in the second period with an easy, backdoor tap-in; the goal stood as the winner. His second went into an empty net. The goals were Guentzel's first in eight games. The sniper is now one goal from recording his fourth-straight 30-goal season and fifth of this career.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now