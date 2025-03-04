Jake Guentzel News: First goals in eight games

Guentzel scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Guentzel pushed the Bolts up 3-1 early in the second period with an easy, backdoor tap-in; the goal stood as the winner. His second went into an empty net. The goals were Guentzel's first in eight games. The sniper is now one goal from recording his fourth-straight 30-goal season and fifth of this career.