Jake Guentzel News: Five-game, eight-point scoring run
Guentzel scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 los to Montreal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Guentzel has done his part this postseason. He's on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes six assists. Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in playoff scoring, and he wants more -- the winger won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016-17, and he hoped for more with the talented Tampa Bay squad. They are one game from elimination.
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