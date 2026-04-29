Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Five-game, eight-point scoring run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 9:04pm

Guentzel scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 los to Montreal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Guentzel has done his part this postseason. He's on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes six assists. Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in playoff scoring, and he wants more -- the winger won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016-17, and he hoped for more with the talented Tampa Bay squad. They are one game from elimination.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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