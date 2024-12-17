Jake Guentzel News: Goal streak now at seven games

Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Guentzel pushed the Bolts up 3-0 in the second period when he stuffed in his own rebound from in tight. It was his seventh straight game with a goal and ninth in that span (three assists). Guentzel added another five shots to his stat pack Tuesday, which gives him 29 on this run and 84 in 29 games this season. He's on pace for his first-ever 50-goal season and mid-90s point total. Steven Stamkos who? Guentzel has been an exceptional signing and a great fit on the ice with the Bolts and on your squad, too.