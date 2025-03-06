Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Hat trick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Guentzel scored a hat trick in the second period of a 6-5 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

Guentzel has put up points in three straight games (five goals, two assists; 12 shots). He's played well this season, and he has 32 goals and 31 assists in 61 games. But prior to this recent run, Guentzel had done 32 games without a multi-goal game. He still produced points -- he had 28 in that span. But snipers often snipe in bunches, and he hasn't. But that's perfectly fine with Guentzel's consistent production.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
