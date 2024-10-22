Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Mr. Consistency gets two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 4:45am

Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-5 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

He also had a game-high nine shots. Guentzel has been held off the scoresheet just once in six games so far, and he has two goals and five assists in that span. His nine shots Tuesday equaled the number he put up in his previous four games combined. Guetnzel has been a point-per-game (1.06) player since 2019-20 (314 games) and will deliver that kind of total this season.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News