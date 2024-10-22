Jake Guentzel News: Mr. Consistency gets two points

Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-5 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

He also had a game-high nine shots. Guentzel has been held off the scoresheet just once in six games so far, and he has two goals and five assists in that span. His nine shots Tuesday equaled the number he put up in his previous four games combined. Guetnzel has been a point-per-game (1.06) player since 2019-20 (314 games) and will deliver that kind of total this season.