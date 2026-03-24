Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Nets 300th NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

The goal was Guentzel's 300th in the NHL, and it was in the dirty area of the ice -- he was on his knees below the right circle, and he hammered in his own rebound. Guentzel has 74 points, including 32 goals, in 70 games this season and 645 points in 670 games in his career. He remains on pace to set a new career mark in points; his current mark is 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) with Pittsburgh in 2021-22.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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