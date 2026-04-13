Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Nets 38th goal of season in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Guentzel scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Guentzel has 38 goals, 50 assists and 220 shots in 81 games this season. He scored 30 of his points, including eight goals, on the power play. Tampa Bay has one game remaining that could solidify home-ice advantage, but the team may choose to rest their stars for the playoffs. That could mean Guentzel may rest Wednesday against the Rangers.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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