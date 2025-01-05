Jake Guentzel News: Nets lone goal in loss

Guentzel scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Guentzel scored midway through the second period to get the Lightning on the board. The 30-year-old winger has six points, including three on the power play, over his last six games. For the season, he's at 21 goals, 18 helpers, 98 shots on net, 12 power-play points and a plus-8 rating through 36 outings.