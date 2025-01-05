Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Guentzel scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Guentzel scored midway through the second period to get the Lightning on the board. The 30-year-old winger has six points, including three on the power play, over his last six games. For the season, he's at 21 goals, 18 helpers, 98 shots on net, 12 power-play points and a plus-8 rating through 36 outings.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
