Jake Guentzel News: Nets two goals Monday

Guentzel scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Guentzel found the back of the net in the early stages of the first period following set-ups from Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov on the power play. He'd later double his tally just three minutes into the final frame on a set-up from Nick Perbix, giving him nine goals on the year. Guentzel has seven multi-point games this season, including three across his last six outings. The 30-year-old is up to 20 points in 20 games this season, and he should continue to find ample opportunities to keep producing as long as he remains in the top line alongside Brayden Point and Kucherov.