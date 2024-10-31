Jake Guentzel News: Nets two goals Wednesday
Guentzel scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Guentzel has posted his first multi-point streak of the season, as he was coming off a two-assist performance in the 3-2 win over the Predators on Monday. Guentzel opened the year on a four-game point streak, and while he hasn't been as consistent of late, he still has six points (three goals, three assists) over his last five games.
