Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Nets two goals Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Guentzel scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Guentzel has posted his first multi-point streak of the season, as he was coming off a two-assist performance in the 3-2 win over the Predators on Monday. Guentzel opened the year on a four-game point streak, and while he hasn't been as consistent of late, he still has six points (three goals, three assists) over his last five games.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
