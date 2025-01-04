Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Notches helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 10:20pm

Guentzel provided an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Guentzel was held off the scoresheet Thursday versus the Sharks in his return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The Lightning's offense was cold again Saturday, but the winger helped out on Victor Hedman's first-period tally. Guentzel has 10 goals and six assists over 12 outings since the start of December. He's at 20 goals, 18 helpers, 97 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 35 appearances this season.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
