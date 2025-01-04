Jake Guentzel News: Notches helper in loss

Guentzel provided an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Guentzel was held off the scoresheet Thursday versus the Sharks in his return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The Lightning's offense was cold again Saturday, but the winger helped out on Victor Hedman's first-period tally. Guentzel has 10 goals and six assists over 12 outings since the start of December. He's at 20 goals, 18 helpers, 97 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 35 appearances this season.