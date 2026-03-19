Jake Guentzel News: Opens scoring with 30th goal
Guentzel scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Guentzel reached the 30-goal mark on the year when he opened the scoring at 17:37 of the first period. The 31-year-old winger has reached that scoring level in each of the last five seasons and six times overall in his career. He's picked up four goals and four assists over nine outings in March, putting him at 71 points, 178 shots on net, 51 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 67 appearances on the year.
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